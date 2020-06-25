All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 638 N Windsor Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
638 N Windsor Blvd
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

638 N Windsor Blvd

638 North Windsor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

638 North Windsor Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Spanish Duplex in Historic Hollywood - Property Id: 122510

Beautifully restored charming 1920's Spanish Duplex in Larchmont Village available for immediate occupancy. 2 Bedroom with den/office that can be used as a third bedroom + 1 Bath with shower and tub, approx 1,500 square feet. Features hardwood floors thruout, French windows, private garden, and front patio, off-street parking, washer/drier in unit, air conditioning, large kitchen/living room/dining area, ample sized bedrooms and closets. Remodeled bathroom with shower and tub. Renovated kitchen with new refrigerator and refurbished vintage stove. Plenty of street parking available. Tenant pays utilities, except sanitation/trash. Walk to Larchmont Village. Close to studios. Pets negotiable. $3,650/month with one-year lease. First month's rent + $3,650 security deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122510
Property Id 122510

(RLNE4892030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 N Windsor Blvd have any available units?
638 N Windsor Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 N Windsor Blvd have?
Some of 638 N Windsor Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 N Windsor Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
638 N Windsor Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 N Windsor Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 N Windsor Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 638 N Windsor Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 638 N Windsor Blvd offers parking.
Does 638 N Windsor Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 638 N Windsor Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 N Windsor Blvd have a pool?
No, 638 N Windsor Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 638 N Windsor Blvd have accessible units?
No, 638 N Windsor Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 638 N Windsor Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 N Windsor Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College