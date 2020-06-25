638 N Windsor Blvd

Amenities
Charming Spanish Duplex in Historic Hollywood - Property Id: 122510
Beautifully restored charming 1920's Spanish Duplex in Larchmont Village available for immediate occupancy. 2 Bedroom with den/office that can be used as a third bedroom + 1 Bath with shower and tub, approx 1,500 square feet. Features hardwood floors thruout, French windows, private garden, and front patio, off-street parking, washer/drier in unit, air conditioning, large kitchen/living room/dining area, ample sized bedrooms and closets. Remodeled bathroom with shower and tub. Renovated kitchen with new refrigerator and refurbished vintage stove. Plenty of street parking available. Tenant pays utilities, except sanitation/trash. Walk to Larchmont Village. Close to studios. Pets negotiable. $3,650/month with one-year lease. First month's rent + $3,650 security deposit.
Property Id 122510
(RLNE4892030)