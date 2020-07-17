Amenities

Available September 1st only! Original Venice Craftsman! 2 Bedrooms/ 1 Bathroom - This exquisitely maintained and thoughtfully furnished duplex home is filled with natural light, beautifully coffered ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The Kitchen comes complete with Fridge, Microwave, Stove and a back door that opens onto the back serene deck. Original in every sense, there are cabinets/ built-ins that are from the turn of the century! The master bedroom includes a custom wall closet/ organizer. Second bedroom is spacious and is perfectly bright! This charming very home is an entertainers dream. A stones throw from Lincoln Blvd, Abbot Kinney, and everything this amazing city has to offer. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live in a piece of Venice history!