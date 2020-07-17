All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 637 PALMS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
637 PALMS
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:42 PM

637 PALMS

637 Palms Boulevard · (310) 893-9866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

637 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1247 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available September 1st only! Original Venice Craftsman! 2 Bedrooms/ 1 Bathroom - This exquisitely maintained and thoughtfully furnished duplex home is filled with natural light, beautifully coffered ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The Kitchen comes complete with Fridge, Microwave, Stove and a back door that opens onto the back serene deck. Original in every sense, there are cabinets/ built-ins that are from the turn of the century! The master bedroom includes a custom wall closet/ organizer. Second bedroom is spacious and is perfectly bright! This charming very home is an entertainers dream. A stones throw from Lincoln Blvd, Abbot Kinney, and everything this amazing city has to offer. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live in a piece of Venice history!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 PALMS have any available units?
637 PALMS has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 PALMS have?
Some of 637 PALMS's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 PALMS currently offering any rent specials?
637 PALMS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 PALMS pet-friendly?
No, 637 PALMS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 637 PALMS offer parking?
Yes, 637 PALMS offers parking.
Does 637 PALMS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 PALMS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 PALMS have a pool?
No, 637 PALMS does not have a pool.
Does 637 PALMS have accessible units?
No, 637 PALMS does not have accessible units.
Does 637 PALMS have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 PALMS does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 637 PALMS?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity