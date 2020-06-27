All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 637 North Mariposa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
637 North Mariposa Avenue
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:28 PM

637 North Mariposa Avenue

637 North Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

637 North Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming restored fully furnished craftsman in East Hollywood. Convenient East Hollywood location, wedged in between Los Feliz/SilverLake/Echo Park to the East and West Hollywood/Larchmont/Hancock Park to the West. Just north of Ktown. Large open living & dining room area, ductless Heat & Air system you can control from every room, bathroom and kitchen remodeled in 2018, stainless steel appliances, frontloading LG washer/dryer with steam, hardwood floors, huge backyard, long driveway with parking for 4-5 cars and a ton of craftsman character in this 100-year-old charmer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 North Mariposa Avenue have any available units?
637 North Mariposa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 North Mariposa Avenue have?
Some of 637 North Mariposa Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 North Mariposa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
637 North Mariposa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 North Mariposa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 637 North Mariposa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 637 North Mariposa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 637 North Mariposa Avenue offers parking.
Does 637 North Mariposa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 North Mariposa Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 North Mariposa Avenue have a pool?
No, 637 North Mariposa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 637 North Mariposa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 637 North Mariposa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 637 North Mariposa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 North Mariposa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College