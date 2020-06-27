637 North Mariposa Avenue

Amenities

Charming restored fully furnished craftsman in East Hollywood. Convenient East Hollywood location, wedged in between Los Feliz/SilverLake/Echo Park to the East and West Hollywood/Larchmont/Hancock Park to the West. Just north of Ktown. Large open living & dining room area, ductless Heat & Air system you can control from every room, bathroom and kitchen remodeled in 2018, stainless steel appliances, frontloading LG washer/dryer with steam, hardwood floors, huge backyard, long driveway with parking for 4-5 cars and a ton of craftsman character in this 100-year-old charmer.