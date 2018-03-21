All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6360 MARYLAND Drive

6360 Maryland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6360 Maryland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Furnished and available for immediate move-in, stunning entertainer's dream home on one of the best streets South of 3rd street in prime Beverly Grove. 5BD, 4.5BA, with 4,000sf of interior living space, featuring open floor plan with high ceilings, impressive volumes & minimalist lines, disappearing glass doors leading to sun-drenched South-facing large backyard with zero-edge pool & spa, separate sitting area with fire pit and a built-in BBQ area. This home is complete with gorgeous kitchen with European cabinetry and Miele appliances, linear fireplaces in Living Room & Master Suite, multiple large balconies, Control4 smart home system, attached 2 car garage and much more. Located just moments away from the Grove & Farmers Market, 3rd street shopping & dining corridor, Beverly Center & Cedars Sinai hospital. Also offered for sale at $3,499,000. Available for short-term leasing- please inquire about the rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6360 MARYLAND Drive have any available units?
6360 MARYLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6360 MARYLAND Drive have?
Some of 6360 MARYLAND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6360 MARYLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6360 MARYLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6360 MARYLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6360 MARYLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6360 MARYLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6360 MARYLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 6360 MARYLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6360 MARYLAND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6360 MARYLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6360 MARYLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 6360 MARYLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 6360 MARYLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6360 MARYLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6360 MARYLAND Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

