6360 MARYLAND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Furnished and available for immediate move-in, stunning entertainer's dream home on one of the best streets South of 3rd street in prime Beverly Grove. 5BD, 4.5BA, with 4,000sf of interior living space, featuring open floor plan with high ceilings, impressive volumes & minimalist lines, disappearing glass doors leading to sun-drenched South-facing large backyard with zero-edge pool & spa, separate sitting area with fire pit and a built-in BBQ area. This home is complete with gorgeous kitchen with European cabinetry and Miele appliances, linear fireplaces in Living Room & Master Suite, multiple large balconies, Control4 smart home system, attached 2 car garage and much more. Located just moments away from the Grove & Farmers Market, 3rd street shopping & dining corridor, Beverly Center & Cedars Sinai hospital. Also offered for sale at $3,499,000. Available for short-term leasing- please inquire about the rates.