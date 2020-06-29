All apartments in Los Angeles
6359 COLGATE Avenue
6359 COLGATE Avenue

6359 Colgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6359 Colgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM FURNISHED - A stunning modern home with clean lines, a bright interior and dramatic finishes, the Beverly Grove Luxury Estate takes vacationing to a new level. Multiple sliding glass doors create a seamless indoor/outdoor living experience, bringing the California sunshine in like a beacon. The resort-like grounds offer an infinity-edge pool, a magnificent built-in hot tub, multiple lounge areas, and a grill and dining area. Soak up the vitamin D and then relax with a book or electronic device without having to leave the comfort of your outdoor living space. A high wall and mature trees guard and ensure your privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6359 COLGATE Avenue have any available units?
6359 COLGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6359 COLGATE Avenue have?
Some of 6359 COLGATE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6359 COLGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6359 COLGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6359 COLGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6359 COLGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6359 COLGATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6359 COLGATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6359 COLGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6359 COLGATE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6359 COLGATE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6359 COLGATE Avenue has a pool.
Does 6359 COLGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6359 COLGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6359 COLGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6359 COLGATE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

