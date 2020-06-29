6359 COLGATE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM FURNISHED - A stunning modern home with clean lines, a bright interior and dramatic finishes, the Beverly Grove Luxury Estate takes vacationing to a new level. Multiple sliding glass doors create a seamless indoor/outdoor living experience, bringing the California sunshine in like a beacon. The resort-like grounds offer an infinity-edge pool, a magnificent built-in hot tub, multiple lounge areas, and a grill and dining area. Soak up the vitamin D and then relax with a book or electronic device without having to leave the comfort of your outdoor living space. A high wall and mature trees guard and ensure your privacy.