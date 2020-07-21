6357 MARYLAND Drive

Amenities

Move-in ready, this fully furnished smart home awaits in the heart of Beverly Grove. Entertain friends & family in the living with warm fireplace and wet bar. Cook to your heart's content in the gourmet kitchen featuring Viking's stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and ample cabinetry for storage. Unwind in the master suite with a California King bed, built-in walk in closets. Ensuite bathroom features a tranquil soaker tub, rain shower and dual sinks. Additional features include well-appointed guest beds, office with large windows welcoming floods of natural light, laundry room and renovated garage as separate one bed/one bath casita. Retreat to the spacious yard through romantic French doors and relish the California sunshine on the patio for dining or lounging al fresco. Only blocks from trendy shops, restaurants and entertainment, this Beverly Grove gem won't last long!