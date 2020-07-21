All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

6357 MARYLAND Drive

6357 Maryland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6357 Maryland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move-in ready, this fully furnished smart home awaits in the heart of Beverly Grove. Entertain friends & family in the living with warm fireplace and wet bar. Cook to your heart's content in the gourmet kitchen featuring Viking's stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and ample cabinetry for storage. Unwind in the master suite with a California King bed, built-in walk in closets. Ensuite bathroom features a tranquil soaker tub, rain shower and dual sinks. Additional features include well-appointed guest beds, office with large windows welcoming floods of natural light, laundry room and renovated garage as separate one bed/one bath casita. Retreat to the spacious yard through romantic French doors and relish the California sunshine on the patio for dining or lounging al fresco. Only blocks from trendy shops, restaurants and entertainment, this Beverly Grove gem won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6357 MARYLAND Drive have any available units?
6357 MARYLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6357 MARYLAND Drive have?
Some of 6357 MARYLAND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6357 MARYLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6357 MARYLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6357 MARYLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6357 MARYLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6357 MARYLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6357 MARYLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 6357 MARYLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6357 MARYLAND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6357 MARYLAND Drive have a pool?
No, 6357 MARYLAND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6357 MARYLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 6357 MARYLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6357 MARYLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6357 MARYLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
