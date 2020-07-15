633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS

Amenities
Brand new contemporary masterpiece situated within the heart of LA's trendiest shopping, food, and nightlife scenes. This One of a kind 6,000 sqft masterpiece features an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows, Fleetwood sliding doors, Italian marble,elevator and hardwood floors. The chef's kitchen boasts an imported custom counter-top along with Miele, Bosch, and Thermador appliances. Outdoor spaces include a saltwater pool, cabana area, waterfall, and an 8 person roof top deck Jacuzzi offering captivating views of city. The rare lower level provides an additional 3000 sqft of entertainment space highlighted by a theater space, bar & wine room. The home also comes equipped with surround sound, security system, electric gate, and custom marble fireplaces. Also being offered for sale at $4,900,000