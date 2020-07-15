633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool media room wine room

Brand new contemporary masterpiece situated within the heart of LA's trendiest shopping, food, and nightlife scenes. This One of a kind 6,000 sqft masterpiece features an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows, Fleetwood sliding doors, Italian marble,elevator and hardwood floors. The chef's kitchen boasts an imported custom counter-top along with Miele, Bosch, and Thermador appliances. Outdoor spaces include a saltwater pool, cabana area, waterfall, and an 8 person roof top deck Jacuzzi offering captivating views of city. The rare lower level provides an additional 3000 sqft of entertainment space highlighted by a theater space, bar & wine room. The home also comes equipped with surround sound, security system, electric gate, and custom marble fireplaces. Also being offered for sale at $4,900,000