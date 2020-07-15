All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM

633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS

633 North Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

633 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
media room
wine room
Brand new contemporary masterpiece situated within the heart of LA's trendiest shopping, food, and nightlife scenes. This One of a kind 6,000 sqft masterpiece features an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows, Fleetwood sliding doors, Italian marble,elevator and hardwood floors. The chef's kitchen boasts an imported custom counter-top along with Miele, Bosch, and Thermador appliances. Outdoor spaces include a saltwater pool, cabana area, waterfall, and an 8 person roof top deck Jacuzzi offering captivating views of city. The rare lower level provides an additional 3000 sqft of entertainment space highlighted by a theater space, bar & wine room. The home also comes equipped with surround sound, security system, electric gate, and custom marble fireplaces. Also being offered for sale at $4,900,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have?
Some of 633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
No, 633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
Yes, 633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS offers parking.
Does 633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
Yes, 633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS has a pool.
Does 633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Jessica
1611 N Formosa Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90094

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College