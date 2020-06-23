6323 FARMDALE AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Family Residence - Property Id: 88801



Nicely updated residence in quiet NoHo neighborhood with new interior/exterior upgrades. located close to freeways access and multiples Public Schools and markets.

Separate ample garage and parking driveway

Landscape kept to minimum maintenance and utility costs. Updated floors, walls, bath fixtures

have central HVAC, new water heater and fireplace.

Rental includes appliances such as recent double door fridge, laundry W/D, microwave and dishwasher

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88801

