6323 FARMDALE AVE

Amenities
Family Residence - Property Id: 88801
Nicely updated residence in quiet NoHo neighborhood with new interior/exterior upgrades. located close to freeways access and multiples Public Schools and markets.
Separate ample garage and parking driveway
Landscape kept to minimum maintenance and utility costs. Updated floors, walls, bath fixtures
have central HVAC, new water heater and fireplace.
Rental includes appliances such as recent double door fridge, laundry W/D, microwave and dishwasher
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88801
