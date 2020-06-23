All apartments in Los Angeles
6323 FARMDALE AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6323 FARMDALE AVE

6323 Farmdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6323 Farmdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Family Residence - Property Id: 88801

Nicely updated residence in quiet NoHo neighborhood with new interior/exterior upgrades. located close to freeways access and multiples Public Schools and markets.
Separate ample garage and parking driveway
Landscape kept to minimum maintenance and utility costs. Updated floors, walls, bath fixtures
have central HVAC, new water heater and fireplace.
Rental includes appliances such as recent double door fridge, laundry W/D, microwave and dishwasher
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88801
Property Id 88801

(RLNE4548120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6323 FARMDALE AVE have any available units?
6323 FARMDALE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6323 FARMDALE AVE have?
Some of 6323 FARMDALE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6323 FARMDALE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6323 FARMDALE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 FARMDALE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6323 FARMDALE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 6323 FARMDALE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 6323 FARMDALE AVE does offer parking.
Does 6323 FARMDALE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6323 FARMDALE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 FARMDALE AVE have a pool?
No, 6323 FARMDALE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6323 FARMDALE AVE have accessible units?
No, 6323 FARMDALE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 FARMDALE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6323 FARMDALE AVE has units with dishwashers.
