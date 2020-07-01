All apartments in Los Angeles
631 S Kenmore Ave

631 South Kenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

631 South Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Newly Renovated K-Town Condo Close to Everything - Property Id: 215092

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/4E_h7blTu3s

Completely renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with an extra room (office, 3rd bedroom). New central heat and AC. New recessed lighting. New cabinetry & shelving throughout for maximized storage. New flooring. New paint. New countertops & island.

Unit has a fireplace and a balcony. Parking includes two private spaces plus extra guest spots. Building has an elevator, and the building interior was entirely repainted and re-carpeted last Fall.

Appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, washer/dryer, & wine refrigetor.

Centrally located to excellent restaurants, gyms, shared workspaces, libraries, post office, grocery stores, and shopping. Everything is walkable or within a five minute drive.

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/4E_h7blTu3s

Contact the manager now with any questions or to arrange a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215092
Property Id 215092

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5512917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 S Kenmore Ave have any available units?
631 S Kenmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 S Kenmore Ave have?
Some of 631 S Kenmore Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 S Kenmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
631 S Kenmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 S Kenmore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 631 S Kenmore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 631 S Kenmore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 631 S Kenmore Ave offers parking.
Does 631 S Kenmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 631 S Kenmore Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 S Kenmore Ave have a pool?
No, 631 S Kenmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 631 S Kenmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 631 S Kenmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 631 S Kenmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 S Kenmore Ave has units with dishwashers.

