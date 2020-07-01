631 S Kenmore Ave

Amenities
Newly Renovated K-Town Condo Close to Everything - Property Id: 215092
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/4E_h7blTu3s
Completely renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with an extra room (office, 3rd bedroom). New central heat and AC. New recessed lighting. New cabinetry & shelving throughout for maximized storage. New flooring. New paint. New countertops & island.
Unit has a fireplace and a balcony. Parking includes two private spaces plus extra guest spots. Building has an elevator, and the building interior was entirely repainted and re-carpeted last Fall.
Appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, washer/dryer, & wine refrigetor.
Centrally located to excellent restaurants, gyms, shared workspaces, libraries, post office, grocery stores, and shopping. Everything is walkable or within a five minute drive.
No Pets Allowed
