631 S Kenmore Ave

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Newly Renovated K-Town Condo Close to Everything - Property Id: 215092



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/4E_h7blTu3s



Completely renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with an extra room (office, 3rd bedroom). New central heat and AC. New recessed lighting. New cabinetry & shelving throughout for maximized storage. New flooring. New paint. New countertops & island.



Unit has a fireplace and a balcony. Parking includes two private spaces plus extra guest spots. Building has an elevator, and the building interior was entirely repainted and re-carpeted last Fall.



Appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, washer/dryer, & wine refrigetor.



Centrally located to excellent restaurants, gyms, shared workspaces, libraries, post office, grocery stores, and shopping. Everything is walkable or within a five minute drive.



Contact the manager now with any questions or to arrange a showing.

No Pets Allowed



