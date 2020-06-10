6290 Commodore Sloat Dr

6290 Commodore Sloat Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Mid-City West
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SUPERB & CLASSIC is what you will say! WOW! 1BR - Property Id: 162659
Who can meet me between 4:30 PM and 5:00 PM on Thursday on October 24th???
Be the first to take over this beautiful renovated one bedroom in Los Angles just a minute away from Beverly Hills. It's awesome. Take a look!
One parking space Pets OK with deposit Owner pays water only First floor unit One year lease NO LAUNDRY Looking for immediate move-ins Quartz counter tops Two entrances THIS WILL GO FAST! Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162659p Property Id 162659
(RLNE5184490)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
