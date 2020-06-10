All apartments in Los Angeles
6290 Commodore Sloat Dr
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

6290 Commodore Sloat Dr

6290 Commodore Sloat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6290 Commodore Sloat Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SUPERB & CLASSIC is what you will say! WOW! 1BR - Property Id: 162659

Who can meet me between 4:30 PM and 5:00 PM on Thursday on October 24th???

Be the first to take over this beautiful renovated one bedroom in Los Angles just a minute away from Beverly Hills. It's awesome. Take a look!

One parking space
Pets OK with deposit
Owner pays water only
First floor unit
One year lease
NO LAUNDRY
Looking for immediate move-ins
Quartz counter tops
Two entrances
THIS WILL GO FAST!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162659p
Property Id 162659

(RLNE5184490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6290 Commodore Sloat Dr have any available units?
6290 Commodore Sloat Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6290 Commodore Sloat Dr have?
Some of 6290 Commodore Sloat Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6290 Commodore Sloat Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6290 Commodore Sloat Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6290 Commodore Sloat Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6290 Commodore Sloat Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6290 Commodore Sloat Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6290 Commodore Sloat Dr offers parking.
Does 6290 Commodore Sloat Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6290 Commodore Sloat Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6290 Commodore Sloat Dr have a pool?
No, 6290 Commodore Sloat Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6290 Commodore Sloat Dr have accessible units?
No, 6290 Commodore Sloat Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6290 Commodore Sloat Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6290 Commodore Sloat Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

