6280 IVARENE Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

This warm architectural compound located in the Hollywood Dell welcomes you to a large open floorplan with high exposed beamed ceilings and modern amenities. The spacious main floor features the living, dining and chefs kitchen with NanaWall that walks directly out to the beautiful patio including saline pool/spa and built in bbq grill. Transcend to the rooftop deck to take in the beautiful view of the Hills and Hollywood Bowl Fireworks. As the night comes to an end, retreat to the elegant master suite with large steam shower and walk in closet. An additional two bedrooms/bathrooms, den and office finish off the main home features. With the bonus of a private office and wine cellar with separate exterior entrance. Make use of the included adjacent lot, that is prepped for play with sand pit, grassy area, lanai playset, exercise equipment and room for 5 additional car parking. Gated and ready for you to enjoy this private compound in the Hollywood Hills. Available furnished/unfurnished.