All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6280 IVARENE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6280 IVARENE Avenue
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

6280 IVARENE Avenue

6280 Ivarene Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6280 Ivarene Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This warm architectural compound located in the Hollywood Dell welcomes you to a large open floorplan with high exposed beamed ceilings and modern amenities. The spacious main floor features the living, dining and chefs kitchen with NanaWall that walks directly out to the beautiful patio including saline pool/spa and built in bbq grill. Transcend to the rooftop deck to take in the beautiful view of the Hills and Hollywood Bowl Fireworks. As the night comes to an end, retreat to the elegant master suite with large steam shower and walk in closet. An additional two bedrooms/bathrooms, den and office finish off the main home features. With the bonus of a private office and wine cellar with separate exterior entrance. Make use of the included adjacent lot, that is prepped for play with sand pit, grassy area, lanai playset, exercise equipment and room for 5 additional car parking. Gated and ready for you to enjoy this private compound in the Hollywood Hills. Available furnished/unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6280 IVARENE Avenue have any available units?
6280 IVARENE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6280 IVARENE Avenue have?
Some of 6280 IVARENE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6280 IVARENE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6280 IVARENE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6280 IVARENE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6280 IVARENE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6280 IVARENE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6280 IVARENE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6280 IVARENE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6280 IVARENE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6280 IVARENE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6280 IVARENE Avenue has a pool.
Does 6280 IVARENE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6280 IVARENE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6280 IVARENE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6280 IVARENE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College