Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Remodeled charming Spanish home with open floor plan. Great location and Light and bright. This home has two master suites, two full bathrooms and extremely large closet space. Kitchen has new stainless steal appliances. Private backyard and in unit washer/dryer. Cant beat this great location: near best restaurants, shopping, museums/entertainment &transportation. Call for price for short term lease or furnished.