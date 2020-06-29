All apartments in Los Angeles
623 North EDINBURGH Avenue
623 North EDINBURGH Avenue

623 North Edinburgh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

623 North Edinburgh Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
AVAILABLE NOW! Fully furnished & modern WEHO gated home with rooftop deck near Melrose. 4 Bedrooms & 6 Baths!! 2 MASTER BEDROOM suites + 2 guest bedrooms all with their own en-suite baths, powder room & backyard bath. High ceilings, balconies, patios, floating staircases, sliding pocket glass doors and a rooftop deck. Open floor plan with white Italian porcelain tiles on the main floor with walnut hardwood floors on the second level. Pool, spa, cabana & fireplace. One bedroom downstairs with three bedrooms upstairs including a large junior master suite with it's own balcony. Large and spacious master bedroom with a great walk-in closet and an elegant master bath. 2 car garage + 2 car gated driveway. Laundry area. Pre-wired for automation & security. EMAIL FOR FAST RESPONSE!!! PLEASE SEE PRIVATE REMARKS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 North EDINBURGH Avenue have any available units?
623 North EDINBURGH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 North EDINBURGH Avenue have?
Some of 623 North EDINBURGH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 North EDINBURGH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
623 North EDINBURGH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 North EDINBURGH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 623 North EDINBURGH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 623 North EDINBURGH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 623 North EDINBURGH Avenue offers parking.
Does 623 North EDINBURGH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 North EDINBURGH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 North EDINBURGH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 623 North EDINBURGH Avenue has a pool.
Does 623 North EDINBURGH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 623 North EDINBURGH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 623 North EDINBURGH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 North EDINBURGH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
