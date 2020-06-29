623 North EDINBURGH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub new construction

AVAILABLE NOW! Fully furnished & modern WEHO gated home with rooftop deck near Melrose. 4 Bedrooms & 6 Baths!! 2 MASTER BEDROOM suites + 2 guest bedrooms all with their own en-suite baths, powder room & backyard bath. High ceilings, balconies, patios, floating staircases, sliding pocket glass doors and a rooftop deck. Open floor plan with white Italian porcelain tiles on the main floor with walnut hardwood floors on the second level. Pool, spa, cabana & fireplace. One bedroom downstairs with three bedrooms upstairs including a large junior master suite with it's own balcony. Large and spacious master bedroom with a great walk-in closet and an elegant master bath. 2 car garage + 2 car gated driveway. Laundry area. Pre-wired for automation & security. EMAIL FOR FAST RESPONSE!!! PLEASE SEE PRIVATE REMARKS!