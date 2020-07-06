All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

6227 HOLLY MONT Drive

6227 Holly Mont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6227 Holly Mont Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gated and private 1924 Mediterranean villa moments away from downtown Hollywood in lower Beachwood. Perfect for entertaining or quiet nights at home with family. Spacious living room features vaulted ceilings, fireplace and sweeping views from Capitol Records to Century City. Generously sizedpaneled dining room recalls the golden age of Hollywood. Gourmet kitchen features six-burner Viking stove and Sub Zero fridge. Adjacent breakfast nook with booth is perfect for morning coffee. Expansive master suite features two walk-in closets, en-suite bath and French doors leading onto the terrace with views of downtown and Hollywood. Additional oversized bedroom upstairs with walk-in closet and en-suite bath and terrace access. A private study off the living room overlooks the pool and features built-in desk, bookcases and hidden Prohibition-era closet. Another bedroom with en-suite bath downstairs. Entertain on the back patio beneath palms or dine on the redwood terrace with sound system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6227 HOLLY MONT Drive have any available units?
6227 HOLLY MONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6227 HOLLY MONT Drive have?
Some of 6227 HOLLY MONT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6227 HOLLY MONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6227 HOLLY MONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6227 HOLLY MONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6227 HOLLY MONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6227 HOLLY MONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6227 HOLLY MONT Drive offers parking.
Does 6227 HOLLY MONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6227 HOLLY MONT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6227 HOLLY MONT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6227 HOLLY MONT Drive has a pool.
Does 6227 HOLLY MONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 6227 HOLLY MONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6227 HOLLY MONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6227 HOLLY MONT Drive has units with dishwashers.

