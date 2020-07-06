6227 HOLLY MONT Drive

Amenities

Gated and private 1924 Mediterranean villa moments away from downtown Hollywood in lower Beachwood. Perfect for entertaining or quiet nights at home with family. Spacious living room features vaulted ceilings, fireplace and sweeping views from Capitol Records to Century City. Generously sizedpaneled dining room recalls the golden age of Hollywood. Gourmet kitchen features six-burner Viking stove and Sub Zero fridge. Adjacent breakfast nook with booth is perfect for morning coffee. Expansive master suite features two walk-in closets, en-suite bath and French doors leading onto the terrace with views of downtown and Hollywood. Additional oversized bedroom upstairs with walk-in closet and en-suite bath and terrace access. A private study off the living room overlooks the pool and features built-in desk, bookcases and hidden Prohibition-era closet. Another bedroom with en-suite bath downstairs. Entertain on the back patio beneath palms or dine on the redwood terrace with sound system.