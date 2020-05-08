6227 Agnes Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new house just completed. You will be the first tenant!

Spacious, modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom house in a residential neighborhood in North Hollywood.

The house is built on the lot of the 6229 Agnes, and separated with a fence.. This is a Back Unit House with a private entrance in the back alley.

Stylish concrete floor. 2 car private driveway parking with remote controlled gate. Brand New AC/Heating, tank less hot water. Lots of linen closet and storage space in house .Walk-In Master Closet. Laundry Space for washer and dryer. Extra-large showers.

Private outdoor patio / outdoor sitting area

30s walk to the new NoHo West development with dozen of stores, restaurants, multiplex cinemas.. schedule to open in February 2020.

Note: By Appointment Only. Please Call or email for appointment.