Last updated November 26 2019 at 8:08 AM

6227 Agnes Ave

6227 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6227 Agnes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new house just completed. You will be the first tenant!
Spacious, modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom house in a residential neighborhood in North Hollywood.
The house is built on the lot of the 6229 Agnes, and separated with a fence.. This is a Back Unit House with a private entrance in the back alley.
Stylish concrete floor. 2 car private driveway parking with remote controlled gate. Brand New AC/Heating, tank less hot water. Lots of linen closet and storage space in house .Walk-In Master Closet. Laundry Space for washer and dryer. Extra-large showers.
Private outdoor patio / outdoor sitting area
30s walk to the new NoHo West development with dozen of stores, restaurants, multiplex cinemas.. schedule to open in February 2020.
Note: By Appointment Only. Please Call or email for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6227 Agnes Ave have any available units?
6227 Agnes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6227 Agnes Ave have?
Some of 6227 Agnes Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6227 Agnes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6227 Agnes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6227 Agnes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6227 Agnes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6227 Agnes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6227 Agnes Ave offers parking.
Does 6227 Agnes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6227 Agnes Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6227 Agnes Ave have a pool?
No, 6227 Agnes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6227 Agnes Ave have accessible units?
No, 6227 Agnes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6227 Agnes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6227 Agnes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

