All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6220 Pacific Ave #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6220 Pacific Ave #103
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

6220 Pacific Ave #103

6220 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6220 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
Stunning views, Spacious, Mediterranean, Jacuzzi, 2 fireplaces, gated and secure CONDO DEAL - Beautiful and large 2 bedroom/2 bath CONDO with amazing scenic vistas. Jacuzzi, in house laundry. Spacious chefs kitchen with a cooking island and black granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Living room and Master bedroom each has a fireplace. Corner unit with only one common wall. Just Remodeled. The living room has a full size patio glass door with a full view up the Marina Del Rey main channel and the Playa Del Rey Lagoon. Fully gated and secure parking for 2 cars with interior access. Secure front building entry. Located in the elegant landmark Villa Medici building loaded with lots of character in the quiet corner of Playa Del Rey between the Lagoon, Marina channel and the Pacific ocean. Peaceful beach community. Steps to beach, walk to Marina Del Rey, local parks, local shops and restaurants. Two large double sink bathrooms. Huge roof top sundeck. Elevator. A great value.
Cut and paste the VIDEO TOUR at ......https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTGL8FBV1Y8&feature=youtu.be
Located near Marina Del Rey, Venice Beach, Westchester, Playa Vista, Culver City, LMU, OTIS, El Segundo and LAX.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6220 Pacific Ave #103 have any available units?
6220 Pacific Ave #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6220 Pacific Ave #103 have?
Some of 6220 Pacific Ave #103's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6220 Pacific Ave #103 currently offering any rent specials?
6220 Pacific Ave #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 Pacific Ave #103 pet-friendly?
No, 6220 Pacific Ave #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6220 Pacific Ave #103 offer parking?
Yes, 6220 Pacific Ave #103 offers parking.
Does 6220 Pacific Ave #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6220 Pacific Ave #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 Pacific Ave #103 have a pool?
No, 6220 Pacific Ave #103 does not have a pool.
Does 6220 Pacific Ave #103 have accessible units?
No, 6220 Pacific Ave #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 6220 Pacific Ave #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6220 Pacific Ave #103 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College