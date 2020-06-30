6220 Pacific Ave #103

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage

Stunning views, Spacious, Mediterranean, Jacuzzi, 2 fireplaces, gated and secure CONDO DEAL - Beautiful and large 2 bedroom/2 bath CONDO with amazing scenic vistas. Jacuzzi, in house laundry. Spacious chefs kitchen with a cooking island and black granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Living room and Master bedroom each has a fireplace. Corner unit with only one common wall. Just Remodeled. The living room has a full size patio glass door with a full view up the Marina Del Rey main channel and the Playa Del Rey Lagoon. Fully gated and secure parking for 2 cars with interior access. Secure front building entry. Located in the elegant landmark Villa Medici building loaded with lots of character in the quiet corner of Playa Del Rey between the Lagoon, Marina channel and the Pacific ocean. Peaceful beach community. Steps to beach, walk to Marina Del Rey, local parks, local shops and restaurants. Two large double sink bathrooms. Huge roof top sundeck. Elevator. A great value.

Cut and paste the VIDEO TOUR at ......https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTGL8FBV1Y8&feature=youtu.be

Located near Marina Del Rey, Venice Beach, Westchester, Playa Vista, Culver City, LMU, OTIS, El Segundo and LAX.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5598949)