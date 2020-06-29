6219 Ranchito Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401 Greater Valley Glen
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
furnished
Spacious Large House for rent - Property Id: 227370
Spacious large house looking to rent it out for 1 year lease. Has a pool that will be maintained by the tenants. The grass need to be cut and maintained. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227370 Property Id 227370
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5575839)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6219 Ranchito Ave have any available units?
6219 Ranchito Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.