Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

6209 Pacific #202

6209 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6209 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
lobby
pet friendly
Massive Condo With Stunning Views of the Ocean & Marina channel. - Stunning 180 degree panorama from Zuma and Malibu to Marina Del Rey's Main Channel. See the YouTube VIDEO TOUR at https://youtu.be/XawHFUZNpJQ
This million dollar view changes constantly and will NEVER get old. Walk in and have your breath taken away by the scenery. This large 2000+ Sq. Ft. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is just steps from the sand and water is a rare gem in a uniquely beautiful location. Very few properties like this. The Pacific Ocean bike path and Culver City bike path passes in front of the property.
Extremely spacious with high wooden ceilings. This two story condo features ceramic flooring throughout the first floor. Open architecture with a large full wet bar, new beverage fridge, sink and a solid wood bar counter top. The service bar has an old school brass foot rail for comfortable seating and a 40 bottle wine rack. Bricked gas FIREPLACE is next to the picture window for great ambiance. The massive open living room ends with a full glass wall and a second story 35ft glass balcony for unobstructed views. It looks northwest up Marina Del Rey's peninsula Beach to Santa Monica, Malibu, Zuma and the open Ocean. Northeast you look directly up the Main Channel of the Marina Del Rey Harbor. Picturesque sailboats and yachts come and go in front of you in and out of the jetty entrance to MDR.
Very spacious kitchen with a long counter top and another service bar for seating. Updated appliances, dual ovens, side by side refrigerator freezer. In unit washer and dryer. 2 CAR tandem parking in a secured garage with remote controlled gates. Safe and secure interior access from the garage to the lobby. The building has front door security access too. Three 24 hour guest parking spaces inside. Water, Trash, and Gardener included. Don't miss out on this one of a kind property. Located close to Marina Del Rey, El Segundo, Westchester, Culver City, OTIS, LMU, LAX

(RLNE5171986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 Pacific #202 have any available units?
6209 Pacific #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6209 Pacific #202 have?
Some of 6209 Pacific #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6209 Pacific #202 currently offering any rent specials?
6209 Pacific #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 Pacific #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6209 Pacific #202 is pet friendly.
Does 6209 Pacific #202 offer parking?
Yes, 6209 Pacific #202 offers parking.
Does 6209 Pacific #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6209 Pacific #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 Pacific #202 have a pool?
No, 6209 Pacific #202 does not have a pool.
Does 6209 Pacific #202 have accessible units?
No, 6209 Pacific #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 Pacific #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6209 Pacific #202 does not have units with dishwashers.

