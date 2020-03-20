6209 Pacific #202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking lobby pet friendly

Massive Condo With Stunning Views of the Ocean & Marina channel. - Stunning 180 degree panorama from Zuma and Malibu to Marina Del Rey's Main Channel. See the YouTube VIDEO TOUR at https://youtu.be/XawHFUZNpJQ

This million dollar view changes constantly and will NEVER get old. Walk in and have your breath taken away by the scenery. This large 2000+ Sq. Ft. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is just steps from the sand and water is a rare gem in a uniquely beautiful location. Very few properties like this. The Pacific Ocean bike path and Culver City bike path passes in front of the property.

Extremely spacious with high wooden ceilings. This two story condo features ceramic flooring throughout the first floor. Open architecture with a large full wet bar, new beverage fridge, sink and a solid wood bar counter top. The service bar has an old school brass foot rail for comfortable seating and a 40 bottle wine rack. Bricked gas FIREPLACE is next to the picture window for great ambiance. The massive open living room ends with a full glass wall and a second story 35ft glass balcony for unobstructed views. It looks northwest up Marina Del Rey's peninsula Beach to Santa Monica, Malibu, Zuma and the open Ocean. Northeast you look directly up the Main Channel of the Marina Del Rey Harbor. Picturesque sailboats and yachts come and go in front of you in and out of the jetty entrance to MDR.

Very spacious kitchen with a long counter top and another service bar for seating. Updated appliances, dual ovens, side by side refrigerator freezer. In unit washer and dryer. 2 CAR tandem parking in a secured garage with remote controlled gates. Safe and secure interior access from the garage to the lobby. The building has front door security access too. Three 24 hour guest parking spaces inside. Water, Trash, and Gardener included. Don't miss out on this one of a kind property. Located close to Marina Del Rey, El Segundo, Westchester, Culver City, OTIS, LMU, LAX



(RLNE5171986)