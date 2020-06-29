All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6207 Balcom Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6207 Balcom Ave.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

6207 Balcom Ave.

6207 Balcom Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6207 Balcom Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
READY FOR MOVE-IN! Encino 3+2 w/pool! (6207 Balcom Ave) - Move-in ready and available FOR LEASE! Amenities include: single story floorplan w/3BR + 2BA; over 1250 SQF; living room w/recessed lighting; upgraded kitchen w/dishwasher + stove/oven included; master bedroom has three-quarter bath; central heat + air; hardwood + ceramic tile flooring; washer + dryer hook-ups; wired for security system; backyard w/spacious deck + sparkling pool great for entertaining or relaxing; gardening + pool service provided; 2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2559958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 Balcom Ave. have any available units?
6207 Balcom Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6207 Balcom Ave. have?
Some of 6207 Balcom Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 Balcom Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6207 Balcom Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 Balcom Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6207 Balcom Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6207 Balcom Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6207 Balcom Ave. offers parking.
Does 6207 Balcom Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6207 Balcom Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 Balcom Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 6207 Balcom Ave. has a pool.
Does 6207 Balcom Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6207 Balcom Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 Balcom Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6207 Balcom Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College