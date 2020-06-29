Amenities

READY FOR MOVE-IN! Encino 3+2 w/pool! (6207 Balcom Ave) - Move-in ready and available FOR LEASE! Amenities include: single story floorplan w/3BR + 2BA; over 1250 SQF; living room w/recessed lighting; upgraded kitchen w/dishwasher + stove/oven included; master bedroom has three-quarter bath; central heat + air; hardwood + ceramic tile flooring; washer + dryer hook-ups; wired for security system; backyard w/spacious deck + sparkling pool great for entertaining or relaxing; gardening + pool service provided; 2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2559958)