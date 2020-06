Amenities

6205 Canby Ave Available 06/15/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House! - Very clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Tarzana home for rent! Newly remodeled with new paint, new carpet throughout, centralized air conditioning and heat, gated entry, 2-car garage and a large frontage allowing comfortable parking for at least to more car. The home is located in a beautiful and quiet neighborhood. Come see for yourself! Call at 818-342-5011 to setup a tour today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4369113)