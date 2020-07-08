Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking internet access

6201 Ocean Front Walk #4 Available 06/01/20 1+1 PDR Condo, ON-THE-SAND. Ocean and channel views. Large patio. - Beach-front condo corner unit in Playa Del Rey. No one has a better location, ON-THE-SAND, ground floor. It faces the Pacific Ocean to the west and Ballona Creek and Marina Del Rey to the north. Never miss a sunsets with unobstructed views of the Ocean. Large patio deck right out front. Watch sail boats in and out of Marina Del Rey. Walk to restaurants and bars in PDR, MDR, Ballona wetlands, Playa Del Rey Lagoon and park across the street. 30 miles of Pacific Ocean bike path is outside your door on the beach. Pet friendly. 1 off street parking space. Close to SANTA MONICA, MARINA DEL REY, CULVER CITY and the BEACH. Near LAX, LMU, OTIS, PLAYA DEL REY, EL SEGUNDO and all of WEST LA. Additional parking may be available. HOA fees, water, sewer, trash and gardener included. Tenant pays gas, electric and internet



