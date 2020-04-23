619 SAN JUAN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Luxury Sublease available! Superior Venice Architectural Design - This 3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse is one of four available units designed by award-winning architect Howard Rosen. Complete with a chef's kitchen, two rooftop decks and a wrap-around balcony with stunning views of Venice. Spectacular features include truss ceilings, sleek concrete flooring and skylights throughout. Large sliding doors provide access to a private first level patio. Eco-friendly details include Fleetwood dual glazed windows, solar energy system and tankless water heater. Two covered parking spots included. Live the indoor/outdoor lifestyle in comfort and luxury. This campus styled compound is also available for use as a rehabilitation center or group living. Close to shopping, dining and all that the famed Abbot Kinney Boulevard has to offer!