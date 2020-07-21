6156 ORANGE Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking fireplace range refrigerator

Charming vintage lower unit in fourplex . Feels like a private home with it's own entry. Nice hardwood floors throughout,well proportioned spacious rooms. Living room has faux fireplace with sconces. Formal dining room has period built ins. Kitchen offer space and light. Stove and fridge included. Service entrance to washer dryer hook up area. Two nice size bedrooms with large closets. large tiled bathroom with charming tub and separate stall shower. Two open parking spaces at rear. Quiet professional building with long term tenants. Very reasonably priced with a very nice landlord.In desirable Miracle mile area close to Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Petersen Museum. Beverly Hills adjacent. Close to the Grove and many shopping and restaurant options. Cedars Sinai is close by as is the Beverly Center and Beverly Connection. You will like this one!!!!NO PETS AT ALL PLEASE