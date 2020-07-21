All apartments in Los Angeles
6156 ORANGE Street

6156 Orange St · No Longer Available
Location

6156 Orange St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Charming vintage lower unit in fourplex . Feels like a private home with it's own entry. Nice hardwood floors throughout,well proportioned spacious rooms. Living room has faux fireplace with sconces. Formal dining room has period built ins. Kitchen offer space and light. Stove and fridge included. Service entrance to washer dryer hook up area. Two nice size bedrooms with large closets. large tiled bathroom with charming tub and separate stall shower. Two open parking spaces at rear. Quiet professional building with long term tenants. Very reasonably priced with a very nice landlord.In desirable Miracle mile area close to Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Petersen Museum. Beverly Hills adjacent. Close to the Grove and many shopping and restaurant options. Cedars Sinai is close by as is the Beverly Center and Beverly Connection. You will like this one!!!!NO PETS AT ALL PLEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6156 ORANGE Street have any available units?
6156 ORANGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6156 ORANGE Street have?
Some of 6156 ORANGE Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6156 ORANGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
6156 ORANGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6156 ORANGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 6156 ORANGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6156 ORANGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 6156 ORANGE Street offers parking.
Does 6156 ORANGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6156 ORANGE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6156 ORANGE Street have a pool?
No, 6156 ORANGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 6156 ORANGE Street have accessible units?
No, 6156 ORANGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6156 ORANGE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6156 ORANGE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
