6154 GLEN ALDER Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Hollywood Hills new architectural contemporary 4bed/4.5bath lease. Perfectly located w/ easy access to Disney, WB, NBC/Universal, Netflix & Viacom studios. The home has modern/contemporary finishes featuring wide plank light HW flooring, custom floating steal staircase, designer lighting, large modern Jenn-Air stainless steal/quarts/marble kitchen/family room. Formal living room with double balcony, fireplace,Yamaha Air Play surround sound w/ flat screen. 4 large bedrooms each with en-suite bath. Master bedroom w/ balcony, walk-in closet, double sink, Calcutta marble & hexagon finishes. Smart house technology featuring the Wink System and Nest on all floors. The home has an amazing private ~600sf roof deck with views of the hills. With the interior living space plus 4 balconies & roof deck one has ~4000sf of indoor/outdoor living space.