Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6154 GLEN ALDER Street

6154 Glen Alder Street · No Longer Available
Location

6154 Glen Alder Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Hollywood Hills new architectural contemporary 4bed/4.5bath lease. Perfectly located w/ easy access to Disney, WB, NBC/Universal, Netflix & Viacom studios. The home has modern/contemporary finishes featuring wide plank light HW flooring, custom floating steal staircase, designer lighting, large modern Jenn-Air stainless steal/quarts/marble kitchen/family room. Formal living room with double balcony, fireplace,Yamaha Air Play surround sound w/ flat screen. 4 large bedrooms each with en-suite bath. Master bedroom w/ balcony, walk-in closet, double sink, Calcutta marble & hexagon finishes. Smart house technology featuring the Wink System and Nest on all floors. The home has an amazing private ~600sf roof deck with views of the hills. With the interior living space plus 4 balconies & roof deck one has ~4000sf of indoor/outdoor living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6154 GLEN ALDER Street have any available units?
6154 GLEN ALDER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6154 GLEN ALDER Street have?
Some of 6154 GLEN ALDER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6154 GLEN ALDER Street currently offering any rent specials?
6154 GLEN ALDER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6154 GLEN ALDER Street pet-friendly?
No, 6154 GLEN ALDER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6154 GLEN ALDER Street offer parking?
Yes, 6154 GLEN ALDER Street offers parking.
Does 6154 GLEN ALDER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6154 GLEN ALDER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6154 GLEN ALDER Street have a pool?
No, 6154 GLEN ALDER Street does not have a pool.
Does 6154 GLEN ALDER Street have accessible units?
No, 6154 GLEN ALDER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6154 GLEN ALDER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6154 GLEN ALDER Street has units with dishwashers.
