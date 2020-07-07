6145 Whitsett Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AMAZING COMPLETELY RENOVATED very quiet French inspired 3BR+3BA spacious 2-level townhouse in a well-maintained six-unit building. Large entertainers LIV.rm. with NEW wood-look plank floors, recessed LED lighting, gas fireplace, dual pane windows/sliding door to balcony. All-white KITCHEN with breakfast area, NEW stainless-steel refrigerator, NEW gas range (dbl oven) and NEW microwave. Upstairs have three ample size bedrooms. Renovated private MASTER EN-SUITE with a generous well-organized walk-in closet and fresh shower bath. Two additional bedrooms share a bathroom with a tub/shower. The LAUNDRY area is conveniently located upstairs with side-by-side washer/drier hookups plus above storage. A POWDER room is located by the entrance to this freshly painted and carpeted unit. 2 side-by-side parking spaces (with storage, remote opener) in gated garage. Priced to rent fast $3,200/Mo. + $3,200 Security Deposit. Submit for a small QUIET pet. Good credit and references a must.