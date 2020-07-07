All apartments in Los Angeles
6145 Whitsett Avenue
6145 Whitsett Avenue

6145 Whitsett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6145 Whitsett Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AMAZING COMPLETELY RENOVATED very quiet French inspired 3BR+3BA spacious 2-level townhouse in a well-maintained six-unit building. Large entertainers LIV.rm. with NEW wood-look plank floors, recessed LED lighting, gas fireplace, dual pane windows/sliding door to balcony. All-white KITCHEN with breakfast area, NEW stainless-steel refrigerator, NEW gas range (dbl oven) and NEW microwave. Upstairs have three ample size bedrooms. Renovated private MASTER EN-SUITE with a generous well-organized walk-in closet and fresh shower bath. Two additional bedrooms share a bathroom with a tub/shower. The LAUNDRY area is conveniently located upstairs with side-by-side washer/drier hookups plus above storage. A POWDER room is located by the entrance to this freshly painted and carpeted unit. 2 side-by-side parking spaces (with storage, remote opener) in gated garage. Priced to rent fast $3,200/Mo. + $3,200 Security Deposit. Submit for a small QUIET pet. Good credit and references a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6145 Whitsett Avenue have any available units?
6145 Whitsett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6145 Whitsett Avenue have?
Some of 6145 Whitsett Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6145 Whitsett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6145 Whitsett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6145 Whitsett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6145 Whitsett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6145 Whitsett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6145 Whitsett Avenue offers parking.
Does 6145 Whitsett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6145 Whitsett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6145 Whitsett Avenue have a pool?
No, 6145 Whitsett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6145 Whitsett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6145 Whitsett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6145 Whitsett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6145 Whitsett Avenue has units with dishwashers.

