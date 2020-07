6130 Teesdale Avenue 6128

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

GORGEOUS HOME WITH FABULOUS UPGRADES AND AMENITIES! THIS HOME IS SET BACK FROM THE STREET AND GATED FOR INCREASED PRIVACY. CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY MAKES IT GREAT FOR ACCOMMODATING MORE CARS! ENTER THE HOME AND YOU WILL BE GREETED BY AN EXPANSIVE LIVING ROOM, BEAUTIFUL TILE FLOORS WITH HARDWOOD INLAY, LARGE DINING ROOM, FABULOUS CHEF'S GOURMET KITCHEN, 3 STUNNING BATHROOMS AND 4 BEDROOMS!! THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MATERIALS AND NATURAL STONE HAVE BEEN USED THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE. FANTASTIC WALK-IN PANTRY OFF THE KITCHEN. WASHER / DRYER UNIT TOO! THE BACKYARD IS AN ENTERTAINER'S DREAM!! BEAUTIFUL POOL AND SPA, OUTDOOR KITCHEN/BUILT IN BBQ, AND PLENTY OF SPACE TO PLAY AND HANG OUT. BEAUTIFUL & DELICIOUS FRUIT TREES! DETACHED GARAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO BE AN ADU PERFECT FOR A HOME OFFICE, IN-LAW SUITE OR REC ROOM! THIS IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL HOUSE!! THIS IS AN EXCEPTIONAL HOME!