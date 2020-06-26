6129 S Victoria Ave

6129 South Victoria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043 Park Mesa Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Completely remodeled modern/stylish, spacious 1bed/1bath upstairs apartment in a 9 unit building. Great view, newly rebuilt private balcony. Includes stainless oven & refrigerator. Remote controlled color changing ambient accent lighting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
