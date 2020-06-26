All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 16 2019 at 8:17 AM

6129 S Victoria Ave

6129 South Victoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6129 South Victoria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled modern/stylish, spacious 1bed/1bath upstairs apartment in a 9 unit building. Great view, newly rebuilt private balcony. Includes stainless oven & refrigerator. Remote controlled color changing ambient accent lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6129 S Victoria Ave have any available units?
6129 S Victoria Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6129 S Victoria Ave have?
Some of 6129 S Victoria Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6129 S Victoria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6129 S Victoria Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6129 S Victoria Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6129 S Victoria Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6129 S Victoria Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6129 S Victoria Ave offers parking.
Does 6129 S Victoria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6129 S Victoria Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6129 S Victoria Ave have a pool?
No, 6129 S Victoria Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6129 S Victoria Ave have accessible units?
No, 6129 S Victoria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6129 S Victoria Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6129 S Victoria Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
