6118 DEL VALLE Drive

Absolutely Gorgeous Spanish Hacienda Residence in historic Carthay Circle neighborhood that is conveniently located near Beverly Hills with a Sparkling Saltwater Pool and 2 Guest Houses. A special property with privacy and a serene front gated courtyard area with wood burning fireplace and room for plenty of seating. The main home has a large master suite downstairs with~french patio doors that open to the courtyard. Upstairs you have a Jack & Jill bed/bath, an additional bedroom with ensuite bathroom, and a~charming Juliet balcony that overlooks the courtyard. Other special features include a cozy den space off the pool, lovely tiled staircase, private front yard, and many other classic details throughout this home, including towering palm trees in the backyard that truly epitomize a Southern California lifestyle. Tenant pays utilities, landlords pays pool and gardener.~April 15th move-in and interior will be repainted white for new tenancy. Min 1 Year Lease. Unfurnished. Renters & liability ins. reqd.