Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6118 DEL VALLE Drive

6118 Del Valle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6118 Del Valle Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Absolutely Gorgeous Spanish Hacienda Residence in historic Carthay Circle neighborhood that is conveniently located near Beverly Hills with a Sparkling Saltwater Pool and 2 Guest Houses. A special property with privacy and a serene front gated courtyard area with wood burning fireplace and room for plenty of seating. The main home has a large master suite downstairs with~french patio doors that open to the courtyard. Upstairs you have a Jack & Jill bed/bath, an additional bedroom with ensuite bathroom, and a~charming Juliet balcony that overlooks the courtyard. Other special features include a cozy den space off the pool, lovely tiled staircase, private front yard, and many other classic details throughout this home, including towering palm trees in the backyard that truly epitomize a Southern California lifestyle. Tenant pays utilities, landlords pays pool and gardener.~April 15th move-in and interior will be repainted white for new tenancy. Min 1 Year Lease. Unfurnished. Renters & liability ins. reqd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 DEL VALLE Drive have any available units?
6118 DEL VALLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6118 DEL VALLE Drive have?
Some of 6118 DEL VALLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6118 DEL VALLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6118 DEL VALLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 DEL VALLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6118 DEL VALLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6118 DEL VALLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6118 DEL VALLE Drive offers parking.
Does 6118 DEL VALLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6118 DEL VALLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 DEL VALLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6118 DEL VALLE Drive has a pool.
Does 6118 DEL VALLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 6118 DEL VALLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 DEL VALLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6118 DEL VALLE Drive has units with dishwashers.

