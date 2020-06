Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities bbq/grill

Cozy 3 bed. 2 bath home in North Hollywood. Close to all attractions. Shopping malls, discount stores, dives , large yard. You can relax and have a BBQ or sit in the California sun. Universal studios is 6 minutes from you. Disneyland 45 minutes. Great place to be. Also famous No ho arts district.