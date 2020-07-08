6115 DEL VALLE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Absolutely stunning remodeled Spanish pool home in historic Carthay Circle neighborhood. Fully furnished with prime location at the epicenter of Miracle Mile, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, this property's main home has 3 beds, 4 baths and the custom guest house has plenty of storage with built in cabinetry, Murphy bed, kitchen with refrigerator and microwave and another bath. The outdoor has plenty of seating by the pool as well as a large outdoor dining area outside of the guest house. Additionally, this home has Sonos sound throughout, an extensive security system, a lovely meditation garden with fruit trees and 3 indoor and 1 outdoor fireplace. 3 Month lease or more (no less), good credit and references are a must. Tenant pays utilities, landlords pays weekly pool and gardener. DirecTV only, 2 Pet maximum case by case. Sq Ft is per owner and includes guest house. 3rd bedroom set up as an office.