Last updated January 8 2020 at 6:29 AM

6115 DEL VALLE Drive

6115 Del Valle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6115 Del Valle Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely stunning remodeled Spanish pool home in historic Carthay Circle neighborhood. Fully furnished with prime location at the epicenter of Miracle Mile, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, this property's main home has 3 beds, 4 baths and the custom guest house has plenty of storage with built in cabinetry, Murphy bed, kitchen with refrigerator and microwave and another bath. The outdoor has plenty of seating by the pool as well as a large outdoor dining area outside of the guest house. Additionally, this home has Sonos sound throughout, an extensive security system, a lovely meditation garden with fruit trees and 3 indoor and 1 outdoor fireplace. 3 Month lease or more (no less), good credit and references are a must. Tenant pays utilities, landlords pays weekly pool and gardener. DirecTV only, 2 Pet maximum case by case. Sq Ft is per owner and includes guest house. 3rd bedroom set up as an office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 DEL VALLE Drive have any available units?
6115 DEL VALLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6115 DEL VALLE Drive have?
Some of 6115 DEL VALLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 DEL VALLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6115 DEL VALLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 DEL VALLE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6115 DEL VALLE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6115 DEL VALLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6115 DEL VALLE Drive offers parking.
Does 6115 DEL VALLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6115 DEL VALLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 DEL VALLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6115 DEL VALLE Drive has a pool.
Does 6115 DEL VALLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 6115 DEL VALLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 DEL VALLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6115 DEL VALLE Drive has units with dishwashers.

