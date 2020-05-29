611 1/2 W 41st St

Amenities

1-Bedroom 1-Bathroom house for rent offers lots of natural lighting and wall space. Located at the rear, the rental features tiled bathroom floor and laminate throughout the rest of the house. White Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer(side-by-side). The house is approximately 862 sq. ft. and includes an additional office space, laundry room, decorative fireplace, wall furnace, walk-in bedroom closet and breakfast nook in kitchen. With a shared yard, 2 parking spaces available and ample storage, this rental is waiting for you to call it HOME!