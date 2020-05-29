All apartments in Los Angeles
611 1/2 W 41st St

611 1/2 W 41st St · No Longer Available
Location

611 1/2 W 41st St, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1-Bedroom 1-Bathroom house for rent offers lots of natural lighting and wall space. Located at the rear, the rental features tiled bathroom floor and laminate throughout the rest of the house. White Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer(side-by-side). The house is approximately 862 sq. ft. and includes an additional office space, laundry room, decorative fireplace, wall furnace, walk-in bedroom closet and breakfast nook in kitchen. With a shared yard, 2 parking spaces available and ample storage, this rental is waiting for you to call it HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 1/2 W 41st St have any available units?
611 1/2 W 41st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 1/2 W 41st St have?
Some of 611 1/2 W 41st St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 1/2 W 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
611 1/2 W 41st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 1/2 W 41st St pet-friendly?
No, 611 1/2 W 41st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 611 1/2 W 41st St offer parking?
Yes, 611 1/2 W 41st St offers parking.
Does 611 1/2 W 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 1/2 W 41st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 1/2 W 41st St have a pool?
No, 611 1/2 W 41st St does not have a pool.
Does 611 1/2 W 41st St have accessible units?
No, 611 1/2 W 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 611 1/2 W 41st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 1/2 W 41st St does not have units with dishwashers.

