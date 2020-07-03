607 Belmont Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Check out this 1BR. You'll be charmed by this one. - Property Id: 256181



Call Ed at 213-640-9404. So we do not waste your time, please let us know if there are any deal-breakers before heading over.



This is a back unit at the property on the 2nd floor.



STREET PARKING ONLY

NO LAUNDRY

Original wood floors re-stained

Stove

Fridge

Curtain rods installed - You supply your own curtains

Great sunlight

One year lease

Owner pays water

515 square feet

Echo Park!!!

Cats OK - No dogs

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256181

Property Id 256181



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5775435)