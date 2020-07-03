All apartments in Los Angeles
607 Belmont Ave
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

607 Belmont Ave

607 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

607 Belmont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Check out this 1BR. You'll be charmed by this one. - Property Id: 256181

Call Ed at 213-640-9404. So we do not waste your time, please let us know if there are any deal-breakers before heading over.

This is a back unit at the property on the 2nd floor.

STREET PARKING ONLY
NO LAUNDRY
Original wood floors re-stained
Stove
Fridge
Curtain rods installed - You supply your own curtains
Great sunlight
One year lease
Owner pays water
515 square feet
Echo Park!!!
Cats OK - No dogs
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256181
Property Id 256181

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5775435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Belmont Ave have any available units?
607 Belmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Belmont Ave have?
Some of 607 Belmont Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Belmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
607 Belmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Belmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Belmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 607 Belmont Ave offer parking?
No, 607 Belmont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 607 Belmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Belmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Belmont Ave have a pool?
No, 607 Belmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 607 Belmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 607 Belmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Belmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Belmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

