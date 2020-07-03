607 Belmont Ave

Amenities
Check out this 1BR. You'll be charmed by this one. - Property Id: 256181
Call Ed at 213-640-9404. So we do not waste your time, please let us know if there are any deal-breakers before heading over.
This is a back unit at the property on the 2nd floor.
STREET PARKING ONLY
NO LAUNDRY
Original wood floors re-stained
Stove
Fridge
Curtain rods installed - You supply your own curtains
Great sunlight
One year lease
Owner pays water
515 square feet
Echo Park!!!
Cats OK - No dogs
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256181
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5775435)