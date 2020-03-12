6067 Lexington Dr A

Amenities

pet friendly courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Classic 1 bedroom hideaway with private yard - Property Id: 252790



Tree-lovers delight. This apartment has a private entrance for privacy, and it has a beautiful 100 year old weeping willow that keeps the apartment wonderfully cool in the summer. Carefully preserved Hollywood Building with real Oakwood floors, spanish tile and a private courtyard.



Located at the corner of Lexington and Gower, it's just a block away from Santa Monica, near Sunset and Vine and the Hollywood Subway stop. This places scores a 100 on walkability.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252790

Property Id 252790



(RLNE5676334)