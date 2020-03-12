All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

6067 Lexington Dr A

6067 Lexington Avenue · (818) 378-6999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6067 Lexington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Classic 1 bedroom hideaway with private yard - Property Id: 252790

Tree-lovers delight. This apartment has a private entrance for privacy, and it has a beautiful 100 year old weeping willow that keeps the apartment wonderfully cool in the summer. Carefully preserved Hollywood Building with real Oakwood floors, spanish tile and a private courtyard.

Located at the corner of Lexington and Gower, it's just a block away from Santa Monica, near Sunset and Vine and the Hollywood Subway stop. This places scores a 100 on walkability.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252790
Property Id 252790

(RLNE5676334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6067 Lexington Dr A have any available units?
6067 Lexington Dr A has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6067 Lexington Dr A currently offering any rent specials?
6067 Lexington Dr A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6067 Lexington Dr A pet-friendly?
Yes, 6067 Lexington Dr A is pet friendly.
Does 6067 Lexington Dr A offer parking?
No, 6067 Lexington Dr A does not offer parking.
Does 6067 Lexington Dr A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6067 Lexington Dr A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6067 Lexington Dr A have a pool?
No, 6067 Lexington Dr A does not have a pool.
Does 6067 Lexington Dr A have accessible units?
No, 6067 Lexington Dr A does not have accessible units.
Does 6067 Lexington Dr A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6067 Lexington Dr A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6067 Lexington Dr A have units with air conditioning?
No, 6067 Lexington Dr A does not have units with air conditioning.
