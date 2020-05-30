606 VICTORIA Avenue

Amenities

Charming 3 bed, 1.75 bath duplex located moments from Abbot Kinney, Marina del Rey and Venice Beach. Enter the sun-filled living room with tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a cozy fireplace. The living room seamlessly flows into the dining area and updated kitchen boasting granite counters and newer appliances. High ceilings continue into the spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Relax in the inviting master bedroom with en-suite. The 3rd bedroom includes access to the private rear patio and parking garage. For those seeking indoor/outdoor living, enjoy the semi-private front patio and the grassy front yard. Private 2-car parking garage with washer/dryer hook-up.