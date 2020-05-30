All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

606 VICTORIA Avenue

606 Victoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

606 Victoria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed, 1.75 bath duplex located moments from Abbot Kinney, Marina del Rey and Venice Beach. Enter the sun-filled living room with tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a cozy fireplace. The living room seamlessly flows into the dining area and updated kitchen boasting granite counters and newer appliances. High ceilings continue into the spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Relax in the inviting master bedroom with en-suite. The 3rd bedroom includes access to the private rear patio and parking garage. For those seeking indoor/outdoor living, enjoy the semi-private front patio and the grassy front yard. Private 2-car parking garage with washer/dryer hook-up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 VICTORIA Avenue have any available units?
606 VICTORIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 VICTORIA Avenue have?
Some of 606 VICTORIA Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 VICTORIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
606 VICTORIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 VICTORIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 606 VICTORIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 606 VICTORIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 606 VICTORIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 606 VICTORIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 VICTORIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 VICTORIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 606 VICTORIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 606 VICTORIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 606 VICTORIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 606 VICTORIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 VICTORIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
