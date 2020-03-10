6055 Maury Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Stunning FURNISHED home near the Valley Circle Estates available for rent! This two story gem is located in prime Woodland Hills location just west of Valley Circle. Breathtaking valley views from the front of the house, most rooms, and backyard! The 2,622 sq.ft. home is situated on a spacious lot and is completely private. The home is updated and clean and boasts a nice spacious floor plan. The luxurious master and master bathroom lends itself to romantic evenings and a relaxing oasis. Step Outdoors and enjoy a jungle like entertainers dream! With a pond leading through the backyard, and beautiful trees throughout, this jungle like backyard is the place to hang out and bring people over! Perfect for entertainment or even relaxing alone, enjoy a fireplace, BBQ area, and a custom built cabana at the top of the property to highlight the unbelievable view. Next to great schools, and great restaurants. Ideally looking for a 6-10 month lease term, house will be furnished. Please call me with any further questions!