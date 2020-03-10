All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

6055 Maury Avenue

6055 Maury Avenue · (818) 274-7469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6055 Maury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Stunning FURNISHED home near the Valley Circle Estates available for rent! This two story gem is located in prime Woodland Hills location just west of Valley Circle. Breathtaking valley views from the front of the house, most rooms, and backyard! The 2,622 sq.ft. home is situated on a spacious lot and is completely private. The home is updated and clean and boasts a nice spacious floor plan. The luxurious master and master bathroom lends itself to romantic evenings and a relaxing oasis. Step Outdoors and enjoy a jungle like entertainers dream! With a pond leading through the backyard, and beautiful trees throughout, this jungle like backyard is the place to hang out and bring people over! Perfect for entertainment or even relaxing alone, enjoy a fireplace, BBQ area, and a custom built cabana at the top of the property to highlight the unbelievable view. Next to great schools, and great restaurants. Ideally looking for a 6-10 month lease term, house will be furnished. Please call me with any further questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6055 Maury Avenue have any available units?
6055 Maury Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6055 Maury Avenue have?
Some of 6055 Maury Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6055 Maury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6055 Maury Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6055 Maury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6055 Maury Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6055 Maury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6055 Maury Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6055 Maury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6055 Maury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6055 Maury Avenue have a pool?
No, 6055 Maury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6055 Maury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6055 Maury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6055 Maury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6055 Maury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
