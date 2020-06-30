6033 Van Noord Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious one-story three bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1579 sq. ft., open floor plan, corner lot pool home! Re-done pool, with child fence, plaster and tile. This home has been freshly painted and new floors have been installed. It offers a low maintenance entertainers backyard with entertaining area, 2 car detached garage. Inviting kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter-tops, & appliances. Refrigerator and washer/dryer are included without warranty. Centrally located in Valley Glen. Close to shopping and places of worship.