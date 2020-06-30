All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

6033 Van Noord Avenue

6033 Van Noord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6033 Van Noord Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and spacious one-story three bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1579 sq. ft., open floor plan, corner lot pool home! Re-done pool, with child fence, plaster and tile. This home has been freshly painted and new floors have been installed. It offers a low maintenance entertainers backyard with entertaining area, 2 car detached garage. Inviting kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter-tops, & appliances. Refrigerator and washer/dryer are included without warranty. Centrally located in Valley Glen. Close to shopping and places of worship.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6033 Van Noord Avenue have any available units?
6033 Van Noord Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6033 Van Noord Avenue have?
Some of 6033 Van Noord Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6033 Van Noord Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6033 Van Noord Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6033 Van Noord Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6033 Van Noord Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6033 Van Noord Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6033 Van Noord Avenue offers parking.
Does 6033 Van Noord Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6033 Van Noord Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6033 Van Noord Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6033 Van Noord Avenue has a pool.
Does 6033 Van Noord Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6033 Van Noord Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6033 Van Noord Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6033 Van Noord Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

