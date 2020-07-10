All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

603 BOCCACCIO AVE B

603 Boccaccio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

603 Boccaccio Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
parking
garage
Unit B Available 06/19/20 Charming Venice 1 bed / 1 bath, central location - Property Id: 100063

Charming Duplex upper back unit with private patio looking out towards the Marina, central Venice location. High walk and bike score to all things Venice / Marina/ Santa Monica.
Apartment has great open floor plan, granite counter kitchen with bar area to living room. Large Single Bedroom with walk in closet, and tiled stone and glass bath/shower. Gas Fireplace, A/C, outdoor shower to rinse off when coming back from the beach, washer/ dryer access in garage, single car port space available.
I have video upon request taken by current tenant who is moving out in 2 weeks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100063
Property Id 100063

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 BOCCACCIO AVE B have any available units?
603 BOCCACCIO AVE B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 BOCCACCIO AVE B have?
Some of 603 BOCCACCIO AVE B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 BOCCACCIO AVE B currently offering any rent specials?
603 BOCCACCIO AVE B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 BOCCACCIO AVE B pet-friendly?
No, 603 BOCCACCIO AVE B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 603 BOCCACCIO AVE B offer parking?
Yes, 603 BOCCACCIO AVE B offers parking.
Does 603 BOCCACCIO AVE B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 BOCCACCIO AVE B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 BOCCACCIO AVE B have a pool?
No, 603 BOCCACCIO AVE B does not have a pool.
Does 603 BOCCACCIO AVE B have accessible units?
No, 603 BOCCACCIO AVE B does not have accessible units.
Does 603 BOCCACCIO AVE B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 BOCCACCIO AVE B has units with dishwashers.

