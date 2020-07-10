603 BOCCACCIO AVE B

Amenities

Unit B Available 06/19/20 Charming Venice 1 bed / 1 bath, central location - Property Id: 100063



Charming Duplex upper back unit with private patio looking out towards the Marina, central Venice location. High walk and bike score to all things Venice / Marina/ Santa Monica.

Apartment has great open floor plan, granite counter kitchen with bar area to living room. Large Single Bedroom with walk in closet, and tiled stone and glass bath/shower. Gas Fireplace, A/C, outdoor shower to rinse off when coming back from the beach, washer/ dryer access in garage, single car port space available.

I have video upon request taken by current tenant who is moving out in 2 weeks.

No Pets Allowed



