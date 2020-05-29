6029 West 86TH Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Unbelievably gorgeous remodeled side x side 1/2 of this duplex, this larger side comes with a huge backyard, side yard and frontage. Hardwood floors throughout with all the modern conveniences. Master suite is upstairs with soaring cathedral ceilings/light and bright! Two bedrooms and bath downstairs. Huge center island kitchen is open to living room with newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and white ceasarstone counters. Stacking Washer/dryer included. Street parking with owner supplied permit(s) plus driveway parking. Built-in projector in living room for TV or movie viewing on the huge white wall or projector screen (included). Gorgeous flat walk-able street near shops and restaurants. Dual pane windows and a quiet location in Westchester with limited and muted airplane noise.