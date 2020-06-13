All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 7 2020

6025 Rod Avenue

6025 Rod Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6025 Rod Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Beautifully renovated two story "Valley Circle Estates" model. Bright and airy with lots of natural light and windows overlooking mountains VIEWS and the backyard. A large living room / dining room off the kitchen with a cozy den. All five bedrooms are upstairs. Luxurious master suit with a walk in closet, remodeled bathroom w/ free standing tub. Numerous upgrades include - new wood like flooring throughout the house including the upstairs bedrooms. All new dual pane windows and sliding doors. New fixtures! New bathrooms and kitchen. Freshly painted and newly landscaped. Located walking distance from houses of worship. Lush entertainers backyard with sitting areas, grass and a wood deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6025 Rod Avenue have any available units?
6025 Rod Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6025 Rod Avenue have?
Some of 6025 Rod Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6025 Rod Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6025 Rod Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 Rod Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6025 Rod Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6025 Rod Avenue offer parking?
No, 6025 Rod Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6025 Rod Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6025 Rod Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 Rod Avenue have a pool?
No, 6025 Rod Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6025 Rod Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6025 Rod Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 Rod Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6025 Rod Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

