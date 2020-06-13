6025 Rod Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully renovated two story "Valley Circle Estates" model. Bright and airy with lots of natural light and windows overlooking mountains VIEWS and the backyard. A large living room / dining room off the kitchen with a cozy den. All five bedrooms are upstairs. Luxurious master suit with a walk in closet, remodeled bathroom w/ free standing tub. Numerous upgrades include - new wood like flooring throughout the house including the upstairs bedrooms. All new dual pane windows and sliding doors. New fixtures! New bathrooms and kitchen. Freshly painted and newly landscaped. Located walking distance from houses of worship. Lush entertainers backyard with sitting areas, grass and a wood deck.