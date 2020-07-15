All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6020 CELEDON Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6020 CELEDON Creek
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6020 CELEDON Creek

6020 Celedon Creek · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6020 Celedon Creek, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Situated in the beautifully-manicured setting of Tapestry II, this townhome is the perfect place to enjoy the Playa Vista lifestyle. Enter from your private, direct-access 2 car garage or through the courtyard to your front door into the large living room which features elegant fireplace & extremely high ceilings. Step up onto beautiful hardwood floors into the spacious dining/multi-purpose area with built-in desk & shelving. Continue into the light-filled, upgraded West-facing kitchen featuring granite countertops & backsplash, Kitchen Aid appliances & ample cabinetry & outside to the large balcony. Powder room on this level as well. Top floor showcases airy master suite with soaring ceilings, oversized windows & spacious bathroom. Bright second bedroom on upper level also has its own en-suite bathroom. Lower level has abundant basement storage space. Quiet & convenient location near both Concert Park & Runway shops & restaurants, The Resort, Whole Foods, movie theater, parks & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 CELEDON Creek have any available units?
6020 CELEDON Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6020 CELEDON Creek have?
Some of 6020 CELEDON Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 CELEDON Creek currently offering any rent specials?
6020 CELEDON Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 CELEDON Creek pet-friendly?
No, 6020 CELEDON Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6020 CELEDON Creek offer parking?
Yes, 6020 CELEDON Creek offers parking.
Does 6020 CELEDON Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6020 CELEDON Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 CELEDON Creek have a pool?
Yes, 6020 CELEDON Creek has a pool.
Does 6020 CELEDON Creek have accessible units?
No, 6020 CELEDON Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 CELEDON Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6020 CELEDON Creek has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Burnside Residences
600 South Burnside Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College