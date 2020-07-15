6020 CELEDON Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub media room

Situated in the beautifully-manicured setting of Tapestry II, this townhome is the perfect place to enjoy the Playa Vista lifestyle. Enter from your private, direct-access 2 car garage or through the courtyard to your front door into the large living room which features elegant fireplace & extremely high ceilings. Step up onto beautiful hardwood floors into the spacious dining/multi-purpose area with built-in desk & shelving. Continue into the light-filled, upgraded West-facing kitchen featuring granite countertops & backsplash, Kitchen Aid appliances & ample cabinetry & outside to the large balcony. Powder room on this level as well. Top floor showcases airy master suite with soaring ceilings, oversized windows & spacious bathroom. Bright second bedroom on upper level also has its own en-suite bathroom. Lower level has abundant basement storage space. Quiet & convenient location near both Concert Park & Runway shops & restaurants, The Resort, Whole Foods, movie theater, parks & more!