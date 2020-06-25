602 S. Wilton Place unit 101

Amenities

Super Nice Condo in Larchmont / Mid Wilshire / Korea Town! - Gorgeous, 2/Bedroom, 2/Bath Remodeled Condo available for Lease! Light and bright with 1428 Sq. feet of living space, 9/ft ceilings and beautiful gleaming wood floors in the Living area. Remodeled with super nice finishes including:custom paint, crow molding/base molding, recessed lights and gorgeous baths. Cooks Kitchen has granite counters, custom cabinets and a large walk-in pantry. Microwave, gas range and a new dishwasher included. The spacious living room has a fireplace and access to the private balcony. Romantic Master Suite has its own bath and a custom organized walk-in closet. The second bedroom is also has a walk-in closet. Inside laundry area with Washer/Dryer included. Gated secured entry, 2/car tandem garage parking. Close to all: supermarkets, shops, banks, restaurants and transportation. This is a must see and will not disappoint!! Lease price: $2990 For more information or to view this property, please contact: Margo Tel/Text: 818-231-9811

