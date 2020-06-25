All apartments in Los Angeles
602 S. Wilton Place unit 101

602 South Wilton Place · No Longer Available
Location

602 South Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Nice Condo in Larchmont / Mid Wilshire / Korea Town! - Gorgeous, 2/Bedroom, 2/Bath Remodeled Condo available for Lease! Light and bright with 1428 Sq. feet of living space, 9/ft ceilings and beautiful gleaming wood floors in the Living area. Remodeled with super nice finishes including:custom paint, crow molding/base molding, recessed lights and gorgeous baths. Cooks Kitchen has granite counters, custom cabinets and a large walk-in pantry. Microwave, gas range and a new dishwasher included. The spacious living room has a fireplace and access to the private balcony. Romantic Master Suite has its own bath and a custom organized walk-in closet. The second bedroom is also has a walk-in closet. Inside laundry area with Washer/Dryer included. Gated secured entry, 2/car tandem garage parking. Close to all: supermarkets, shops, banks, restaurants and transportation. This is a must see and will not disappoint!! Lease price: $2990 For more information or to view this property, please contact: Margo Tel/Text: 818-231-9811
Realtor/DRE#01709588
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE3540422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 S. Wilton Place unit 101 have any available units?
602 S. Wilton Place unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 S. Wilton Place unit 101 have?
Some of 602 S. Wilton Place unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 S. Wilton Place unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
602 S. Wilton Place unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 S. Wilton Place unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 602 S. Wilton Place unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 602 S. Wilton Place unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 602 S. Wilton Place unit 101 offers parking.
Does 602 S. Wilton Place unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 S. Wilton Place unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 S. Wilton Place unit 101 have a pool?
No, 602 S. Wilton Place unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 602 S. Wilton Place unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 602 S. Wilton Place unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 602 S. Wilton Place unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 S. Wilton Place unit 101 has units with dishwashers.
