All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6018 Lockhurst Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6018 Lockhurst Dr.
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

6018 Lockhurst Dr.

6018 Lockhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6018 Lockhurst Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! 3+2 w/family rm, wood floors + central A/C! (6018 Lockhurst) - Single-story, Woodland Hills home AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN! Amenities include: 3 BR + 2BA floorplan w/about 1800 SQF; living room + family room w/double fireplace; kitchen w/granite countertops + appliances included (stove, oven + dishwasher); breakfast nook; master bedroom w/separate entrance + full bath; ceramic tile + hardwood flooring; washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; backyard w/sprinkler system + gardener included; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; located very close to desirable schools - Lockhurst + Hale; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5115267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 Lockhurst Dr. have any available units?
6018 Lockhurst Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6018 Lockhurst Dr. have?
Some of 6018 Lockhurst Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 Lockhurst Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6018 Lockhurst Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 Lockhurst Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6018 Lockhurst Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6018 Lockhurst Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6018 Lockhurst Dr. offers parking.
Does 6018 Lockhurst Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6018 Lockhurst Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 Lockhurst Dr. have a pool?
No, 6018 Lockhurst Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6018 Lockhurst Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6018 Lockhurst Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 Lockhurst Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6018 Lockhurst Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Bonita Terrace
6900 Bonita Terrace
Los Angeles, CA 90068
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College