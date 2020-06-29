6018 Lockhurst Dr.

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! 3+2 w/family rm, wood floors + central A/C! (6018 Lockhurst) - Single-story, Woodland Hills home AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN! Amenities include: 3 BR + 2BA floorplan w/about 1800 SQF; living room + family room w/double fireplace; kitchen w/granite countertops + appliances included (stove, oven + dishwasher); breakfast nook; master bedroom w/separate entrance + full bath; ceramic tile + hardwood flooring; washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; backyard w/sprinkler system + gardener included; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; located very close to desirable schools - Lockhurst + Hale; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5115267)