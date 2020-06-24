6015 West 78TH Street

Amenities

Clean and modern 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom lease. Dark stained hardwood floors run throughout this Silicon Beach standout with all the upgrades. Kitchen is outfitted with matching stainless appliances and stone counters. The bathroom is tastefully updated with white subway tile, Kohler sink and Toto fixture. The large living room / dining area has window seating for cozy nights staring at the modern tile fireplace. And finally a gorgeous, private back yard is ready for all your summer entertaining. Upgrades include new HVAC & AC, full sized LG W/D inside, water-wise landscaping with drip irrigation, tankless water heater and 2 car garage plus plenty of driveway space for guests. Minutes to Playa Vista, Culver city and LAX.