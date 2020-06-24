All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

6015 West 78TH Street

6015 West 78th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6015 West 78th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and modern 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom lease. Dark stained hardwood floors run throughout this Silicon Beach standout with all the upgrades. Kitchen is outfitted with matching stainless appliances and stone counters. The bathroom is tastefully updated with white subway tile, Kohler sink and Toto fixture. The large living room / dining area has window seating for cozy nights staring at the modern tile fireplace. And finally a gorgeous, private back yard is ready for all your summer entertaining. Upgrades include new HVAC & AC, full sized LG W/D inside, water-wise landscaping with drip irrigation, tankless water heater and 2 car garage plus plenty of driveway space for guests. Minutes to Playa Vista, Culver city and LAX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 West 78TH Street have any available units?
6015 West 78TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6015 West 78TH Street have?
Some of 6015 West 78TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 West 78TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6015 West 78TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 West 78TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6015 West 78TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6015 West 78TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6015 West 78TH Street offers parking.
Does 6015 West 78TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6015 West 78TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 West 78TH Street have a pool?
No, 6015 West 78TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6015 West 78TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6015 West 78TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 West 78TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6015 West 78TH Street has units with dishwashers.
