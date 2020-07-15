600 SAN JUAN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This timeless Craftsman beauty was rebuilt in 2012, preserving the original home's vintage character and charm. Graced with a warm free-flowing floor plan, this bungalow gem features rich oak floors, crown moldings, wainscoting, coffered ceilings & thoughtful modern updates. A sun-filled country-style kitchen w/ double-farmhouse sink flows naturally into both the dining room & a backyard patio that's perfect for al fresco dining. Rounding out the home are 2 comfortable en-suite bedrooms both w/ walk-in California closets & dual-pane windows. There's also a detached office/den with its own separate entrance, with an additional space for storage, or a small art studio. Well located on a pretty tree-lined street, just two blocks from the Abbot Kinney District & moments away from the excitement of Rose Avenue & Venice Beach. Blending the best of old & new Venice, this is a home to treasure. Available in June 2019.