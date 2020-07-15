All apartments in Los Angeles
600 SAN JUAN Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:05 AM

600 SAN JUAN Avenue

600 San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

600 San Juan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This timeless Craftsman beauty was rebuilt in 2012, preserving the original home's vintage character and charm. Graced with a warm free-flowing floor plan, this bungalow gem features rich oak floors, crown moldings, wainscoting, coffered ceilings & thoughtful modern updates. A sun-filled country-style kitchen w/ double-farmhouse sink flows naturally into both the dining room & a backyard patio that's perfect for al fresco dining. Rounding out the home are 2 comfortable en-suite bedrooms both w/ walk-in California closets & dual-pane windows. There's also a detached office/den with its own separate entrance, with an additional space for storage, or a small art studio. Well located on a pretty tree-lined street, just two blocks from the Abbot Kinney District & moments away from the excitement of Rose Avenue & Venice Beach. Blending the best of old & new Venice, this is a home to treasure. Available in June 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 SAN JUAN Avenue have any available units?
600 SAN JUAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 SAN JUAN Avenue have?
Some of 600 SAN JUAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 SAN JUAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
600 SAN JUAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 SAN JUAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 600 SAN JUAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 600 SAN JUAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 600 SAN JUAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 600 SAN JUAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 SAN JUAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 SAN JUAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 600 SAN JUAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 600 SAN JUAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 600 SAN JUAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 600 SAN JUAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 SAN JUAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
