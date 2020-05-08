All apartments in Los Angeles
5970 West 79TH Street

5970 West 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5970 West 79th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Set in prime Silicon Beach, this home boasts ample living space & quality finishes beginning w/ the living room's genuine river rock fireplace & hardwood floors. Across from the gaming area is the chef's kitchen, boasting raw French travertine flooring, granite counters, a SS Wolf stove, pot filler, farmhouse sink w/ hands-free control pedals, double oven & wine fridge. Head to the backyard for a dip in the heated, saltwater pool or morning coffee in the charming side yard. Retreat upstairs to your master suite to discover French doors w/ balcony access, a fireplace, cedar-lined walk-in closet & spa-like en suite. At the rear of the house, the 2nd of the 2 remaining bedrooms is well-sized for use as a gym or office. A spiral staircase leads to the 3rd floor flex space w/ access to the rooftop deck's Westside vistas. Addt'l details include dual central AC/Heat & an attached 2-car garage. Owner covers weekly pool/pond maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5970 West 79TH Street have any available units?
5970 West 79TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5970 West 79TH Street have?
Some of 5970 West 79TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5970 West 79TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5970 West 79TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5970 West 79TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5970 West 79TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5970 West 79TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5970 West 79TH Street offers parking.
Does 5970 West 79TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5970 West 79TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5970 West 79TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 5970 West 79TH Street has a pool.
Does 5970 West 79TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5970 West 79TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5970 West 79TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5970 West 79TH Street has units with dishwashers.
