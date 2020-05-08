5970 West 79TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Set in prime Silicon Beach, this home boasts ample living space & quality finishes beginning w/ the living room's genuine river rock fireplace & hardwood floors. Across from the gaming area is the chef's kitchen, boasting raw French travertine flooring, granite counters, a SS Wolf stove, pot filler, farmhouse sink w/ hands-free control pedals, double oven & wine fridge. Head to the backyard for a dip in the heated, saltwater pool or morning coffee in the charming side yard. Retreat upstairs to your master suite to discover French doors w/ balcony access, a fireplace, cedar-lined walk-in closet & spa-like en suite. At the rear of the house, the 2nd of the 2 remaining bedrooms is well-sized for use as a gym or office. A spiral staircase leads to the 3rd floor flex space w/ access to the rooftop deck's Westside vistas. Addt'l details include dual central AC/Heat & an attached 2-car garage. Owner covers weekly pool/pond maintenance.