Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Cute Encino Park home, with hardwood floors and central air-conditioning, gardener included. Washer and dryer hook up & small washer/dryer available. Completely redecorated - ready to move in. Grass was not watered last year due to drought. Now is coming back with the recent rain. Tenant to water the lawn.