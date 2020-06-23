5928 Vista De La Luz

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system garage

This Valley Circle Estates home sits on a great lot with Views, Views and more Views of the city lights & mountains; Great floor plan with one (1) bedroom & full bath downstairs, four (4) bedrooms upstairs, including master suite with incredible views. The full master bath includes a large soaking tub & walk-in closet; downstairs features a dramatic entry with 2 story ceilings; The formal living room has a fireplace & real cherry wood floors; The formal dining room also has cherry wood floors, ceiling height windows that overlook the yard; The light & bright recently updated kitchen features a center island, tons of cabinetry, walk-in pantry, & opens to the great family room with built-ins on either side of the fireplace, with glass sliders leading out to yard; other features include: indoor laundry, powder bath, alarm system, direct access garage; community features 24 hour security; adjacent to Hidden Hills, Calabasas, Warner Center & the Village with fine dining & shopping, just minutes to the beach & PCH, easy freeway access; zoned for highly desirable award-winning school district.