5928 Vista De La Luz

Amenities
This Valley Circle Estates home sits on a great lot with Views, Views and more Views of the city lights & mountains; Great floor plan with one (1) bedroom & full bath downstairs, four (4) bedrooms upstairs, including master suite with incredible views. The full master bath includes a large soaking tub & walk-in closet; downstairs features a dramatic entry with 2 story ceilings; The formal living room has a fireplace & real cherry wood floors; The formal dining room also has cherry wood floors, ceiling height windows that overlook the yard; The light & bright recently updated kitchen features a center island, tons of cabinetry, walk-in pantry, & opens to the great family room with built-ins on either side of the fireplace, with glass sliders leading out to yard; other features include: indoor laundry, powder bath, alarm system, direct access garage; community features 24 hour security; adjacent to Hidden Hills, Calabasas, Warner Center & the Village with fine dining & shopping, just minutes to the beach & PCH, easy freeway access; zoned for highly desirable award-winning school district.