Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5928 Vista De La Luz

5928 N Vista De La Luz · No Longer Available
Location

5928 N Vista De La Luz, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
This Valley Circle Estates home sits on a great lot with Views, Views and more Views of the city lights & mountains; Great floor plan with one (1) bedroom & full bath downstairs, four (4) bedrooms upstairs, including master suite with incredible views. The full master bath includes a large soaking tub & walk-in closet; downstairs features a dramatic entry with 2 story ceilings; The formal living room has a fireplace & real cherry wood floors; The formal dining room also has cherry wood floors, ceiling height windows that overlook the yard; The light & bright recently updated kitchen features a center island, tons of cabinetry, walk-in pantry, & opens to the great family room with built-ins on either side of the fireplace, with glass sliders leading out to yard; other features include: indoor laundry, powder bath, alarm system, direct access garage; community features 24 hour security; adjacent to Hidden Hills, Calabasas, Warner Center & the Village with fine dining & shopping, just minutes to the beach & PCH, easy freeway access; zoned for highly desirable award-winning school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5928 Vista De La Luz have any available units?
5928 Vista De La Luz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5928 Vista De La Luz have?
Some of 5928 Vista De La Luz's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5928 Vista De La Luz currently offering any rent specials?
5928 Vista De La Luz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5928 Vista De La Luz pet-friendly?
No, 5928 Vista De La Luz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5928 Vista De La Luz offer parking?
Yes, 5928 Vista De La Luz offers parking.
Does 5928 Vista De La Luz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5928 Vista De La Luz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5928 Vista De La Luz have a pool?
No, 5928 Vista De La Luz does not have a pool.
Does 5928 Vista De La Luz have accessible units?
No, 5928 Vista De La Luz does not have accessible units.
Does 5928 Vista De La Luz have units with dishwashers?
No, 5928 Vista De La Luz does not have units with dishwashers.
