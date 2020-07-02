All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:35 PM

5925 Topeka Drive

5925 Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5925 Topeka Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 remodeled houses together for lease in one lot. Gorgeous gated remodeled homes in quiet prime Tarzana neighborhood. Main house remodeled in 2019 with new entrance door, new windows, new floors, new kitchen cabinets, counter tops and new appliances. Second house (ADU) has 2bed/2 baths and has about 1000 sqft with a brand new kitchen cabinets, new counter tops, new appliances, and new bath. Living room is very large and has open floor plan. It also has a laundry room. Huge Grassy backyard has covered patio and fruit trees. Property has about 12 parking spaces and has RV access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 Topeka Drive have any available units?
5925 Topeka Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5925 Topeka Drive have?
Some of 5925 Topeka Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5925 Topeka Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5925 Topeka Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 Topeka Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5925 Topeka Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5925 Topeka Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5925 Topeka Drive offers parking.
Does 5925 Topeka Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5925 Topeka Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 Topeka Drive have a pool?
No, 5925 Topeka Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5925 Topeka Drive have accessible units?
No, 5925 Topeka Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 Topeka Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5925 Topeka Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

