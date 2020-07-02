5925 Topeka Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated

2 remodeled houses together for lease in one lot. Gorgeous gated remodeled homes in quiet prime Tarzana neighborhood. Main house remodeled in 2019 with new entrance door, new windows, new floors, new kitchen cabinets, counter tops and new appliances. Second house (ADU) has 2bed/2 baths and has about 1000 sqft with a brand new kitchen cabinets, new counter tops, new appliances, and new bath. Living room is very large and has open floor plan. It also has a laundry room. Huge Grassy backyard has covered patio and fruit trees. Property has about 12 parking spaces and has RV access.