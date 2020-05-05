5918 Beeman Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

AMAZINGLY Spacious home in Valley Village! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom split-level home has a living room AND family room, formal dining room, gorgeously remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, and 4 upstairs bedrooms (including a large master with EVEN LARGER bonus room attached). The front lawn is beautifully maintained and manicured and the backyard is equipped with a sparkling pool and plenty of space for entertaining! Come see the house of your dreams today! $5500/mo, $11,000 deposit.

