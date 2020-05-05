All apartments in Los Angeles
5918 Beeman Avenue

5918 Beeman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5918 Beeman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
AMAZINGLY Spacious home in Valley Village! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom split-level home has a living room AND family room, formal dining room, gorgeously remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, and 4 upstairs bedrooms (including a large master with EVEN LARGER bonus room attached). The front lawn is beautifully maintained and manicured and the backyard is equipped with a sparkling pool and plenty of space for entertaining! Come see the house of your dreams today! $5500/mo, $11,000 deposit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5918 Beeman Avenue have any available units?
5918 Beeman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5918 Beeman Avenue have?
Some of 5918 Beeman Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5918 Beeman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5918 Beeman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5918 Beeman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5918 Beeman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5918 Beeman Avenue offer parking?
No, 5918 Beeman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5918 Beeman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5918 Beeman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5918 Beeman Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5918 Beeman Avenue has a pool.
Does 5918 Beeman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5918 Beeman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5918 Beeman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5918 Beeman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
