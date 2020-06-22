All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
5915 WILKINSON Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5915 WILKINSON Avenue

5915 N Wilkinson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5915 N Wilkinson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted, spacious two-story contemporary with a Mid-century vibe is move-in ready and will go fast! What a fantastic opportunity to live in one of the best neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street, your kids can play more freely without incoming car traffic. This unique 5 bdrm/6 ba home is perfect for those with larger families, or those looking for a potential rental property. Currently split into 2 units, the front house features 3 bdrms and 4 ba. Property includes incredible ceiling height, beautiful quartz countertops and newer appliances in the kitchen, hardwood floors and mature grapefruit trees surrounding you for the ultimate California freshly-squeezed afternoon! The back house has a full kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and laundry, dining room and a separate entry. Other features include a large 2 car garage, central A/C and lush landscaping in the garden. Front and back properties available for lease individually.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5915 WILKINSON Avenue have any available units?
5915 WILKINSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5915 WILKINSON Avenue have?
Some of 5915 WILKINSON Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5915 WILKINSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5915 WILKINSON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5915 WILKINSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5915 WILKINSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5915 WILKINSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5915 WILKINSON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5915 WILKINSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5915 WILKINSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5915 WILKINSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 5915 WILKINSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5915 WILKINSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5915 WILKINSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5915 WILKINSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5915 WILKINSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
