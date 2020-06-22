5915 WILKINSON Avenue

Amenities

Freshly painted, spacious two-story contemporary with a Mid-century vibe is move-in ready and will go fast! What a fantastic opportunity to live in one of the best neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street, your kids can play more freely without incoming car traffic. This unique 5 bdrm/6 ba home is perfect for those with larger families, or those looking for a potential rental property. Currently split into 2 units, the front house features 3 bdrms and 4 ba. Property includes incredible ceiling height, beautiful quartz countertops and newer appliances in the kitchen, hardwood floors and mature grapefruit trees surrounding you for the ultimate California freshly-squeezed afternoon! The back house has a full kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and laundry, dining room and a separate entry. Other features include a large 2 car garage, central A/C and lush landscaping in the garden. Front and back properties available for lease individually.